First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 589 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

