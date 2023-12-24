First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in First Solar were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 6,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,585,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,481. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.