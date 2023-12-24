First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in CME Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

