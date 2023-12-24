First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MUFG opened at $8.56 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

