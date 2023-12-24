First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $405.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $413.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

