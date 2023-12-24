First Affirmative Financial Network Has $225,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,027,000 after buying an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,913 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amdocs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.3 %

Amdocs stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

