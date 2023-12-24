First Affirmative Financial Network Has $233,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

