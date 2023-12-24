First Affirmative Financial Network Has $237,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Netflix were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX opened at $486.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

