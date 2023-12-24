First Affirmative Financial Network Has $242,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amcor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.3 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

