First Affirmative Financial Network Has $284,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Linde were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $410.74 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

