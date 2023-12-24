First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $236,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 287,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 204,875 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 104.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

