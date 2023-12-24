First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $200,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,331,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,625,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.93) to GBX 2,950 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

