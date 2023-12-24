First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $205,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 65.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

CARR stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

