First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $254,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,475 shares of company stock worth $5,088,452. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.43 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

