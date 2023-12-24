First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $89,000 Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 116.6% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in NatWest Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,982,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NWG stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

