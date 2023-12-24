First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth $376,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $212,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 583.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 478,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,709,000 after purchasing an additional 463,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $106.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $109.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

