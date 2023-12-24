First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,582 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 82.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.82 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

