First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NTST opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.55, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.82%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

