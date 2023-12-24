First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cummins were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Down 2.9 %

CMI stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day moving average is $234.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

