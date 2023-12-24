First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.