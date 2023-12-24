First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Tesla were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

