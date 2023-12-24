First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 147 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Walmart were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

