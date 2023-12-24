First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $238,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

ZTS stock opened at $194.98 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

