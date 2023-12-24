First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $93,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $14.73 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.