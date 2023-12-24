First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

