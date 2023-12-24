First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

SLF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.