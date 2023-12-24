First PREMIER Bank Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $110.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

