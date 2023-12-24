First PREMIER Bank Sells 301 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crane by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,474,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Crane by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

NYSE:CR opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

