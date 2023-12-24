First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,005,000 after buying an additional 877,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 1,003,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.