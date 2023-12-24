First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.