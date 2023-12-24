First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Head to Head Review

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and SouthState’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $128.89 million 1.48 $21.70 million $1.43 13.96 SouthState $1.75 billion 3.71 $496.05 million $6.95 12.27

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. SouthState is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

53.5% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SouthState shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Western Financial and SouthState, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 SouthState 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Western Financial currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.31%. SouthState has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than SouthState.

Volatility & Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 8.56% 6.21% 0.51% SouthState 24.84% 10.38% 1.21%

Summary

SouthState beats First Western Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial



First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About SouthState



SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

