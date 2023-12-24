Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 11,791 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned 0.67% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 397,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,083 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 272,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $31.89.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.