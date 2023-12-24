Five Oceans Advisors Buys 5,577 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

