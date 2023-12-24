Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

SAP Trading Up 0.3 %

SAP opened at $152.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.29. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.