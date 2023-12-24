Five Oceans Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,517,000 after buying an additional 129,776 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

