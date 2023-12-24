Five Oceans Advisors Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Five Oceans Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VWO stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

