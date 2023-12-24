Five Oceans Advisors Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $236.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

