Five Oceans Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Five Oceans Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

