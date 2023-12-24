Five Oceans Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Five Oceans Advisors cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.