Five Oceans Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:STLA opened at $23.33 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.