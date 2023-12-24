Five Oceans Advisors Sells 3,293 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

