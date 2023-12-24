Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,645 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Five9 worth $47,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Five9 by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Up 0.7 %

FIVN stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.88. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.