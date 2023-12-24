Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,321 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

