Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

