Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 17,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 211,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

