Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.