Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $36.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

