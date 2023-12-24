Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $310.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

