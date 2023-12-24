Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $6,155,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,784.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 281,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 278,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $168.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

