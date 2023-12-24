Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 332,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,000. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 5.58% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBJ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 980.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 55,034 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

